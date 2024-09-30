AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Newsom rejects California's AI bill, says it gives "false sense of security"

Office of the Governor, California
Newsom rejects California's AI bill, says it gives
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

California Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed SB 1047, a bill aimed at regulating high-risk AI models.

Ad

The proposed legislation would have required companies developing large AI systems to create and publish safety protocols, subject to external audits.

Newsom argued that while the bill sparked important discussions about AI risks, it was not the right approach to protect the public. He said the legislation's focus on model size and computational costs, rather than actual risks, could give a "false sense of security."

"While well-intentioned, SB 1047 does not take into account whether an AI system is deployed in high-risk environments, involves critical decision-making or the use of sensitive data. Instead, the bill applies stringent standards to even the most basic functions — so long as a large system deploys it", Newsom wrote in his veto message. "I do not believe this is the best approach to protecting the public from real threats posed by the technology."

Ad
Ad

Newsom says AI regulation "must be based on empirical evidence and science"

The key issue is whether the threshold for regulation should be based on the cost and number of calculations required to develop an AI model, or whether the actual risks of the system should be assessed independently of these factors.

The Governor called for an evidence-based approach to AI regulation that addresses real-world risks and use cases, stressing that effective oversight must keep pace with rapidly evolving AI technology.

"Smaller, specialized models may emerge as equally or even more dangerous than the models targeted by SB 1047 - at the potential expense of curtailing the very innovation that fuels advancement in favor of the public good," Newsom wrote.

Newsom's veto halts California's bid to become the first U.S. state with comprehensive AI model regulations. However, the debate over how best to manage AI's rapid development is likely to continue.

OpenAI strongly opposed the bill, arguing AI regulation should happen at the federal level. Anthropic, despite some reservations, supported it as a step toward risk prevention.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Recommendation
AI in practice
Update

OpenAI has a "highly accurate" ChatGPT text detector, but won't release it for now

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Gov. Gavin Newsom opposes California's SB 1047 bill to regulate high-risk AI models and calls for a more empirical approach.
  • Newsom argues that the bill is not the right approach to protect the public from real dangers of the technology because it focuses only on the cost and number of calculations involved in developing an AI model, rather than assessing the actual risks independently. Even small models could be risky.
  • The Governor argues for an evidence-based approach to regulating AI that is based on the actual risks and application scenarios and keeps pace with the technology itself, rather than settling for a solution that is not based on empirical analysis.
Sources
SB 1047 Office of the Governor
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Huawei takes on Nvidia in China's AI chip market with new Ascend 910C processor

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
MIXED reader questions: When will AR glasses be commonplace? VR multiplayer hit Mannequin is getting bigger: First free content update is here Vestiges: Fallen Tribes brings strategic deckbuilding to virtual reality MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

German court allows non-profit LAION to scrape copyrighted images for AI training

AI in practice

Meta tests personalized AI content in Facebook and Instagram feeds

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Newsom rejects California's AI bill, says it gives "false sense of security"

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society
Update

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman denies rumors of giant equity stake as company considers restructuring

AI research

Researchers put OpenAI's o1 through its paces, exposing both breakthroughs and limitations

AI research

Nvidia researcher Jim Fan expects "GPT-3 moment" for robotics in the next few years

Google News