AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

NotebookLM now turns user documents into AI-generated video overviews

Google
NotebookLM now turns user documents into AI-generated video overviews
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

NotebookLM has added a new feature called "Video Overviews" that uses AI to present complex information in a more accessible, visual format.

Ad

The feature works by automatically generating slides with voiceover, pulling in images, charts, quotes, and figures directly from your files. According to Google's official NotebookLM blog, the idea is to break down abstract concepts and help explain complicated processes in a step-by-step format.

Video Overviews serve as the visual companion to Audio Overviews, and offer similar options for customization. Users can set learning goals, specify target audiences, or highlight particular topics. The tool responds to broad prompts like "I'm not familiar with the topic - help me understand the diagrams," but it also handles detailed instructions for expert audiences. The rollout has started for all English-language users, with more languages planned.

NotebookLM introduces a new, more flexible UI

Google has also reworked the Studio panel in NotebookLM. Instead of being limited to one Studio output per type, users can now save multiple outputs of the same kind in a single notebook. That means you can create several mind maps or video overviews for different sections of a course, or tailor content for different team roles.

Ad
Ad

The updated Studio panel features four tiles for audio overviews, video overviews, mind maps, and reports, with all content organized in a single list below. Audio overviews can now play in the background while you work on other formats.

 

NotebookLM recently added a curated collection of public notebooks featuring content from The Atlantic, The Economist, and various non-profits. Users get access to original texts, a question tool, audio overviews, and mind maps. Since launch, Google says over 140,000 public notebooks have been published.

It's still unclear where Google plans to take NotebookLM eventually. The company already has the Gemini chatbot competing with ChatGPT, and Gemini models with search-oriented features like AI Mode are built into Google Search. For now, NotebookLM remains focused on helping users work with their own source material—a niche that seems especially useful for teaching and learning.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Google is adding "Video Overviews" to NotebookLM, which automatically generates spoken presentation slides using images, diagrams, and quotes from users' own documents to help explain complex topics.
  • The updated Studio panel now supports creating multiple outputs of the same type—like several mind maps or video overviews—in a single notebook, and allows using different formats, including audio overviews that can play in the background.
  • With a growing library of curated notebooks featuring material from sources like The Atlantic and The Economist, NotebookLM is mainly designed for educational purposes and learning.
Sources
Google
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Google makes NotebookLM a content platform with curated public notebooks

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Google's NotebookLM update brings voice interaction and a premium tier for businesses

AI in practice

ChatGPT hits 3.7 billion visits in October as growth accelerates to 115% year-over-year

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

NotebookLM now turns user documents into AI-generated video overviews

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice
Update

Google DeepMind's Gemini wins Mathematical Olympiad gold using only natural language

AI in practice

OpenAI launches new ChatGPT agent that automates complex tasks for Pro, Plus, and Team

AI in practice
Update

Kimi-K2 is the next open-weight AI milestone from China after Deepseek

Google News