Nous Research releases Hermes Desktop, an open-source AI agent for every platform
Nous Research has released Hermes Desktop, an open-source AI agent app under the MIT license. The desktop app is now available as a public preview for Windows, macOS, and Linux.
The agent runs across platforms including Telegram, Discord, Slack, WhatsApp, Signal, email, and the terminal. It has persistent memory that stores projects and solution paths, plus task planning in natural language.
Hermes can delegate to sub-agents with their own terminals and Python scripts, search the web, generate images, and read text aloud. Five backends are available for sandboxed execution: local, Docker, SSH, Singularity, and Modal. Through the Nous Portal, free and paid plans offer access to over 300 AI models. Documentation is available online.
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