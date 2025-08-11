AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

Nvidia and AMD must pay the U.S. a portion of revenue for selling AI chips in China

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Nvidia and AMD must pay the U.S. a portion of revenue for selling AI chips in China
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

The Trump administration has struck an unusual deal with Nvidia and AMD, requiring both companies to hand over 15 percent of their revenue from certain AI chip sales in China to the U.S. government.

Ad

According to the Financial Times, which cites sources familiar with the matter and a U.S. official, these payments are a condition for the recently granted export licenses allowing Nvidia and AMD to sell specific chips in China.

The agreement covers Nvidia's H20 chip and AMD's MI308 - both stripped-down AI accelerators designed for the Chinese market that would otherwise be blocked under current export controls.

The licenses were reportedly issued just two days after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang met with Donald Trump at the White House. Export control experts told the Financial Times no U.S. company had ever had to pay a portion of its revenue for export licenses.

Ad
Ad

Security Concerns Brushed Aside

The deal has sparked heated debate in Washington. In an open letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, 20 national security experts - including former deputy national security advisor Matt Pottinger - urged the administration not to issue H20 licenses, warning the chip is a powerful accelerator for China's frontier AI capabilities and could ultimately benefit the Chinese military.

Nvidia has pushed back, calling these concerns misguided and arguing that the H20 is not suitable for military use.

The agreement comes at a tense moment in U.S.-China relations, with Trump seeking a summit with Xi Jinping. According to the Financial Times, the Commerce Department has been told not to impose new export controls for now, in order to avoid angering Beijing. Meanwhile, China is pushing for looser controls on high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips - a critical component for advanced AI systems.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • The Trump administration has made Nvidia and AMD agree to hand over 15 percent of their revenue from certain AI chip sales in China to the U.S. government, as a condition for export licenses allowing sales of Nvidia’s H20 and AMD’s MI308 chips.
  • The deal, described as unprecedented by export control experts, follows a White House meeting between Nvidia’s CEO and Donald Trump, and comes as Washington debates whether these chips could enhance China’s military AI capabilities.
  • While Nvidia denies the chips are suitable for military use, the agreement arrives amid high tensions in U.S.-China relations, with the Commerce Department holding off on new export controls and China pushing for fewer restrictions on high-bandwidth memory chips.
Sources
FT
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

Psychiatrist warns of AI-driven delusions as OpenAI's Sam Altman admits risks

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

Political pressure reportedly kept a major AI vulnerability study under wraps

AI and society

OpenAI pushes back as the New York Times demands access to 120 million ChatGPT chat logs

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Nvidia and AMD must pay the U.S. a portion of revenue for selling AI chips in China

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI launches GPT-5 as a unified system with adaptive reasoning for complex tasks

AI research

Google Deepmind's Genie 3 creates interactive 3D worlds that stay consistent for "multiple minutes"

AI in practice

Google upgrades Gemini with Deep Think and flags early warning risks

Google News