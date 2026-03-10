Nvidia and Mira Murati's Thinking Machines Lab announce long-term AI partnership

Nvidia and Thinking Machines Lab, the AI startup founded by former OpenAI executive Mira Murati, are entering a long-term partnership. Thinking Machines will receive at least one gigawatt of compute power through Nvidia's new Vera Rubin systems to train its own AI models. Deployment is set to begin early next year.

Nvidia has also taken a financial stake in Thinking Machines, though the exact amount wasn't disclosed. The startup had already raised around $2 billion in a seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz, at a valuation of $12 billion. Nvidia was an investor in that round as well. Most recently, Thinking Machines is reportedly seeking another funding round. The startup has also seen some departures - co-founders Barret Zoph and Luke Metz returned to OpenAI.

Together, the two companies plan to develop training and deployment systems for Nvidia hardware and make frontier AI models available to businesses and researchers. Murati left OpenAI in 2024 and co-founded Thinking Machines Lab.

