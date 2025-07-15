AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

Nvidia can resume exports of its H20 AI chip to China after a US policy reversal

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Nvidia can resume exports of its H20 AI chip to China after a US policy reversal
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Nvidia can once again export its H20 AI accelerator chip to China, following months of restrictions. The move marks a sharp reversal in US trade policy.

Ad

The company says it plans to resume sales of its H20 chip after receiving assurances from the US government that export licenses would be approved. The decision comes after the Trump administration had previously banned exports of the chip.

The H20 is a scaled-back version of Nvidia’s top AI chips, specifically designed to comply with earlier US export rules for the Chinese market. Despite these changes, sales were halted earlier this year, leading to reported losses in the billions from unsold inventory.

Pushback against export controls

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has repeatedly criticized US export restrictions in recent months. In May, he called the measures a failure that only helped Huawei gain ground. More recently, he argued that the US should not worry about China using Nvidia chips for military purposes, since China can’t reliably build on technology that could be cut off at any time.

Ad
Ad

Last week, Huang met directly with former President Trump and is currently in Beijing for a major supply chain expo. According to Nvidia customers, Huang has expressed confidence that export licenses will be granted soon.

Nvidia also plans to sell its RTX PRO GPUs to China. The company says this chip falls below the technical thresholds that would require special approval from Washington, making it fully compliant.

The developments highlight just how critical access to the Chinese market remains. A recent Bloomberg investigation found that 39 planned data centers in Xinjiang intend to use over 115,000 banned H100/H200 chips - despite ongoing export controls. The new, permitted chips may now serve as replacements. Earlier this week, Malaysia tightened its own export rules following reports of organized smuggling of Nvidia accelerators into China.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Nvidia will resume exports of its H20 AI accelerator chip to China after receiving approval from the US government, reversing previous restrictions that had caused billions in unsold inventory.
  • The H20 chip, designed to comply with US export rules, and Nvidia's RTX PRO GPUs—which do not require special approval—will now be available in the Chinese market, reflecting ongoing efforts by CEO Jensen Huang to ease trade barriers.
  • Despite US controls, Chinese data centers have continued to rely on Nvidia chips, and the renewed sales underscore the vital importance of the Chinese market for Nvidia amid shifting international trade policies and enforcement efforts.
Sources
Nvidia
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

Chinese dealers advertise Nvidia's Blackwell processors despite strict US export controls

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Nvidia can resume exports of its H20 AI chip to China after a US policy reversal

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice
Update

Kimi-K2 is the next open-weight AI milestone from China after Deepseek

AI research

New Energy-Based Transformer architecture aims to bring better "System 2 thinking" to AI models

AI in practice

Musk unveils Grok 4 as xAI’s new AI model that beats OpenAI and Google on major benchmarks

Google News