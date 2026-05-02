Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang calls out tech leaders' "god complex" over reckless AI job loss predictions

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is pushing back on tech executives predicting AI will wipe out massive numbers of jobs, warning the talk could do real harm to society. "Somehow because they became CEOs, you adopt a god complex and before you know it, you know everything," Huang says.

He points to radiology as a cautionary tale. Ten years ago, Geoffrey Hinton predicted AI would make radiologists obsolete. The tech side panned out: AI now shows up in nearly every corner of radiology, but there's still a shortage of radiologists today. Hinton has since admitted he put too much weight on the image analysis piece.

For Huang, the trick is separating what a job involves from what it's actually for. Writing code is a task, but it isn't the point of being a software engineer; solving problems and building new things is. Same with radiologists: their job is diagnosing disease, and reading scans is just one part of that.

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Huang says AI has created more than half a million jobs in recent years, and Nvidia itself is hiring more engineers than ever.