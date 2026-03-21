Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says he'd be "deeply alarmed" if a $500K developer spent less than $250K on AI tokens

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang believes that if a developer earns $500,000 a year, their token budget should be at least half that amount. On the All-In podcast at Nvidia's GTC conference, Huang laid out a "thought experiment:" If a developer or AI researcher earned $500,000 a year and only used $5,000 in tokens by year's end, he would "go ape something else." If their token budget wasn't at least $250,000, he'd be "deeply alarmed."

To Huang, it's no different "than one of our chip designers who says, guess what, I'm just going to use paper and pencil. I don't think I'm going to need any CAD tools." The statement has at least as much meme potential as Huang's legendary "The more you buy, the more you save" line from GTC 2018.

On the AI industry's revenue potential, Huang says Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is "very conservative" with his forecast of hundreds of billions in AI usage revenue by 2027/28 and a trillion dollars by 2030. His reasoning: every enterprise software company will eventually act as a "value-added reseller" of tokens from Anthropic or OpenAI, dramatically expanding the market.

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