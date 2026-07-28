Nvidia invests in Ilya Sutskever's AI lab, shifting SSI away from Google chips

Nvidia is pouring what it calls a "substantial" sum into Safe Superintelligence (SSI), the AI lab run by Ilya Sutskever, OpenAI's former chief scientist. Both companies announced the deal on Monday. They didn't disclose the exact amount.

As part of a long-term partnership, SSI gets access to Nvidia's next-generation Vera Rubin GPU platform, which the companies say will boost its compute capacity tenfold. Until now, the lab had relied mainly on Google's TPU chips, according to the Wall Street Journal. The deal also helps Nvidia fend off Google as a rival chip supplier during the current AI boom.

Sutskever said the research focuses on "overlooked aspects of how the human brain functions." SSI was founded in 2024 with a single stated goal: a "straight-shot" sprint toward safe superintelligence. The company raised about $2 billion from Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, DST Global, and Greenoaks, and was most recently valued at roughly $30 billion.

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