Nvidia joins AI debt boom with $20 billion bond sale

Nvidia wants to raise at least $20 billion through its first bond sale since 2021, Bloomberg reports, citing people with direct knowledge of the deal. The chipmaker is offering bonds in seven tranches with maturities ranging from two to 30 years. The longest tranche carries a spread of about 0.9 percentage points above U.S. Treasuries.

Nvidia plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including refinancing existing debt. JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs are among the banks managing the sale.

The deal fits into an ongoing wave of corporate bond sales. Companies like Alphabet and Amazon have raised hundreds of billions of dollars since last year to build out computing capacity for AI. Nvidia's last bond sale was in June 2021, when it raised $5 billion.

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