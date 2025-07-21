Nvidia opens CUDA platform for RISC-V processors

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Nvidia announced at the RISC-V Summit China that it will open up its CUDA platform to support RISC-V processors. For the first time, CUDA will extend beyond x86 and Arm to include an open instruction set architecture. According to Nvidia, RISC-V CPUs can now serve as the central processing component in CUDA systems, including Jetson modules and specialized edge devices. The company showcased a reference architecture pairing RISC-V CPUs for operating system and logic tasks with Nvidia GPUs for compute workloads and DPUs for networking. This move could help expand CUDA's reach in markets like China.

Exciting news from #RISCVSummitChina, as Frans Sijstermans from NVIDIA announces CUDA is coming to RISC-V! This port will enable a RISC-V CPU to be the main application processor in a CUDA-based AI system.#RISCV #RISCVEverywhere pic.twitter.com/08C2ghPHq9- RISC-V International (@risc_v) July 18, 2025

