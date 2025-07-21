AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

Nvidia opens CUDA platform for RISC-V processors

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Nvidia announced at the RISC-V Summit China that it will open up its CUDA platform to support RISC-V processors. For the first time, CUDA will extend beyond x86 and Arm to include an open instruction set architecture. According to Nvidia, RISC-V CPUs can now serve as the central processing component in CUDA systems, including Jetson modules and specialized edge devices. The company showcased a reference architecture pairing RISC-V CPUs for operating system and logic tasks with Nvidia GPUs for compute workloads and DPUs for networking. This move could help expand CUDA's reach in markets like China.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

Nvidia can resume exports of its H20 AI chip to China after a US policy reversal

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

Malaysia tightens grip on US AI chip shipments

AI and society

Bloomberg: China’s AI expansion in Xinjiang relies on Nvidia chips despite U.S. export controls

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Nvidia opens CUDA platform for RISC-V processors

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI launches new ChatGPT agent that automates complex tasks for Pro, Plus, and Team

AI in practice
Update

Kimi-K2 is the next open-weight AI milestone from China after Deepseek

AI research

New Energy-Based Transformer architecture aims to bring better "System 2 thinking" to AI models

Google News