Nvidia pours $2 billion into Coreweave

Nvidia invests $2 billion in cloud provider Coreweave, buying shares at $87.20 each. The two companies are expanding their existing partnership to build AI data centers with more than 5 gigawatts of capacity by 2030.

As part of the deal, Coreweave will deploy multiple generations of Nvidia hardware, including the Rubin platform, Vera processors, and Bluefield storage systems. The partners also plan to integrate Coreweave's software into Nvidia's reference architectures for cloud providers and enterprise customers.

Coreweave went public in March 2025 and specializes in AI-optimized cloud services. The company is involved in expanding OpenAI's Stargate project. OpenAI has also invested several billion dollars in Coreweave.

