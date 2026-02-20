Nvidia reportedly set to invest $30 billion in OpenAI

Nvidia is close to investing $30 billion in OpenAI, Reuters reports, citing a person familiar with the matter. The investment is part of a funding round in which OpenAI aims to raise more than $100 billion total - a deal that would value the ChatGPT maker at roughly $830 billion, making it one of the largest private fundraises in history.

SoftBank and Amazon are also expected to participate in the round. OpenAI plans to spend a significant portion of the new capital on Nvidia chips needed to train and run its AI models.

According to the Financial Times, the investment replaces a deal announced in September, under which Nvidia was set to provide up to $100 billion to support OpenAI's chip usage in data centers. That original agreement took longer to finalize than expected.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1