Nvidia shows new AI models for autonomous driving and speech processing

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER
Nvidia used the NeurIPS conference to debut new AI models for autonomous driving and speech processing. The company introduced Alpamayo-R1, a system designed to handle traffic situations through step-by-step logical reasoning. Nvidia says this approach helps the model respond more effectively to complex real-world scenarios than previous systems. The code is public, but the license limits it to non-commercial use.

Nvidia also showed new tools for robotics simulation. In speech AI, the company unveiled MultiTalker, a model that can separate and transcribe overlapping conversations from multiple speakers.

Sources
Alpamayo-R1 (Paper) Nvidia Blog
