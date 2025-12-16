AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Nvidia strengthens open-source strategy with SchedMD acquisition

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Nvidia is taking over software provider SchedMD to expand its presence in open-source technology. On Monday, the company confirmed it will continue to distribute SchedMD's "Slurm" software as an open-source product. The platform helps plan large-scale computing tasks in data centers, ensuring server capacity is used efficiently.

Ad

Nvidia views the technology as critical infrastructure for generative AI, noting that developers rely on it to train models. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in California in 2010, SchedMD employs around 40 people and serves clients like cloud provider CoreWeave and the Barcelona Supercomputing Center.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Nvidia
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

Nvidia develops location tracking for AI chips

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

Trump approves Nvidia H200 sales, but China may not bite

AI and society

Nvidia and OpenAI still haven't signed their 100 billion dollar deal

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Nvidia strengthens open-source strategy with SchedMD acquisition

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

More AI agents isn't always better, new Google and MIT study finds

AI in practice

GPT-5.2 lands to top Google's Gemini 3 in the AI benchmark game just four weeks after GPT-5.1

AI research

Corporate AI agents use simple workflows with human oversight instead of chasing full autonomy

Google News