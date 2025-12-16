Nvidia strengthens open-source strategy with SchedMD acquisition

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Nvidia is taking over software provider SchedMD to expand its presence in open-source technology. On Monday, the company confirmed it will continue to distribute SchedMD's "Slurm" software as an open-source product. The platform helps plan large-scale computing tasks in data centers, ensuring server capacity is used efficiently.

Nvidia views the technology as critical infrastructure for generative AI, noting that developers rely on it to train models. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in California in 2010, SchedMD employs around 40 people and serves clients like cloud provider CoreWeave and the Barcelona Supercomputing Center.

