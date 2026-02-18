Nvidia teams up with venture capital firms to find and fund India's next wave of AI startups

Nvidia is rapidly expanding its partnerships in India. According to CNBC, the chipmaker is working with major venture capital firms to find and fund Indian AI startups. More than 4,000 AI startups in India are already part of Nvidia's global startup program.

At the same time, Indian cloud provider Yotta has invested roughly two billion dollars in Nvidia chips, the Economic Times reports. Nvidia is also partnering with Indian cloud providers to build out data center infrastructure.

The Indian government expects up to 200 billion dollars in data center investments over the coming years. Adani alone is planning to spend 100 billion dollars on AI-capable data centers. These efforts are all part of India's "IndiaAI Mission," a government initiative aimed at turning the country into a global technology powerhouse.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1