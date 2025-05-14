AI and society
Nvidia will supply advanced chips for Saudi Arabia’s Humain AI project

Saudi Arabia is making a massive push into AI infrastructure, working with Nvidia, AMD, and Amazon Web Services to equip its new state-owned company, Humain, with chips, software, and large-scale data centers.

Over the next several years, Humain plans to build out AI infrastructure worth billions of dollars in partnership with leading US tech companies, according to Bloomberg. Nvidia will supply chips for new "AI factories" with up to 500 megawatts of computing power, while AMD has also announced it will provide AI hardware. Together, Humain and AMD plan to invest $10 billion. Amazon Web Services has also committed to investments in a new "AI Zone" in the kingdom.

Humain was officially launched earlier this week. The company is backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and aims to develop Arabic-language AI models and build its own data centers. CEO Tareq Amin says the plan is to establish facilities with a total capacity of 1.9 gigawatts by 2030. Saudi law requires that personal and financial data be stored within the country, so international companies need to build local infrastructure to keep operating in the market.

As part of the deal, Nvidia will deliver several hundred thousand of its most advanced chips over the next few years. The first phase includes 18,000 units of the GB300 Grace Blackwell processor, along with InfiniBand networking technology for fast data transfer inside the data centers. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced the partnership at the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh, which took place alongside a visit by US President Donald Trump.

AMD is also getting involved, supplying chips and software for the new data centers. It's not clear whether AMD is taking a direct financial stake or acting solely as a supplier.

"Sovereign AI" becomes a new business

Amazon Web Services has announced a separate partnership with Humain, with both companies planning to invest more than $5 billion in an "AI Zone." The project will include servers, networking equipment, and training and certification programs, with a focus on supporting Saudi AI startups. According to TechCrunch, this effort is in addition to a previously announced $5.3 billion investment in a new AWS region set to launch in 2026.

These partnerships are part of a new Trump administration initiative that eases export restrictions on advanced US technologies in certain regions. Bloomberg reports the goal is to give US companies better access to state-backed AI projects abroad—so-called "sovereign AI" initiatives. The global market for AI accelerator chips is currently dominated by a handful of hyperscalers like Microsoft and Amazon, so companies like Nvidia and AMD are looking to tap into new customer segments.

The announcement got a positive reaction on Wall Street: Nvidia shares rose as much as 6.4 percent, while AMD climbed 4.5 percent.

Summary
  • Saudi Arabia is establishing Humain, a new state-owned company that plans to develop an AI infrastructure worth billions of dollars in collaboration with Nvidia, AMD, and Amazon Web Services in the coming years. The goal is to develop Arabic language models and establish data centers with a total planned output of 1.9 gigawatts by 2030.
  • As part of a long-term partnership, Nvidia will supply several hundred thousand of its high-performance AI chips, including 18,000 units of the new GB300 Grace Blackwell processor and InfiniBand networks. AMD will contribute chips, software, and investments worth $10 billion, and Amazon Web Services will invest over $5 billion in an "AI Zone" to support Saudi AI startups.
  • These collaborations are part of a U.S. initiative that eases export restrictions on AI technologies, making it easier for American companies to access government-funded "sovereign AI" projects. The stock market reacted positively. Nvidia shares rose by up to 6.4 percent and AMD shares rose by 4.5 percent.
