Nvidia's Huang disputes Anthropic CEO's claim that AI will eliminate half of entry-level office jobs

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is pushing back against Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, adding to a week of criticism already aimed at Amodei by Meta's AI chief researcher Yann LeCun. Speaking at VivaTech in Paris, Huang disagreed with Amodei's claim that AI could replace half of all entry-level office jobs within five years. Huang also accused Amodei of portraying AI as so dangerous that only Anthropic could develop it responsibly, while at the same time painting it as so expensive and powerful that others should be shut out. Instead, Huang called for a more open approach to AI development.

If you want things to be done safely and responsibly, you do it in the open … Don’t do it in a dark room and tell me it's safe. Jensen Huang

LeCun, for his part, echoed Huang's remarks and renewed his criticism of Amodei.

