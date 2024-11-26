AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Nvidia's new AI music tool creates barking trumpets, meowing saxophones

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Nvidia has created Fugatto, a new AI-powered music editor that can transform and combine sounds in ways not included in its training data. The system can merge animal sounds with musical instruments—like making trumpets bark or saxophones meow. Beyond these unusual combinations, Fugatto can modify human voices by changing accents and tonal qualities. The tool also offers music editing capabilities, letting users separate vocals from songs, add new instruments, or alter melodies. Nvidia hasn't announced when or if Fugatto will be available to the public.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Nvidia
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Nvidia's Edify 3D turns text and images into 3D assets

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
PSVR 2's upcoming underwater sim Subside looks gorgeous in new trailer Virtual Desktop update brings "First Class" environment, desk passthrough & more Now that Playstation VR 2 is cheaper, should you consider buying one instead of a Meta Quest? MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

Three reasons why Jensen Huang thinks Nvidia will continue to rise in value

AI research

'GluFormer' predicts future health outcomes using only blood sugar data

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Nvidia's new AI music tool creates barking trumpets, meowing saxophones

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

US court ruling backs schools' right to penalize students for AI cheating

AI research

Study reveals AI models have hidden capabilities they can't access through normal prompts

AI research

Scaling laws for precision: AI researcher sees "perfect storm" for the end of scale

Google News