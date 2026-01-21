Ollama brings local AI image generation to Mac

Ollama, the popular software for running AI models locally, now supports image generation on macOS. The feature is still experimental, with Windows and Linux support coming later. Two models are available at launch: Z-Image Turbo from Alibaba's Tongyi Lab is a 6-billion-parameter model that creates photorealistic images and can render text in both English and Chinese. The recently released Flux 2 Klein from Black Forest Labs is the German company's fastest image model yet, available in 4B and 9B variants.

The 4B version of Flux 2 Klein runs on standard graphics cards with at least 13 GB VRAM, such as an Nvidia RTX 3090 or 4070. The smaller version is available for commercial use, while the larger version is restricted to non-commercial applications. Generated images save directly to the current directory, and users can tweak image size, step count, and seed values. Additional models and image editing features are planned.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1