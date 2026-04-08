One in four quotes in AI chatbot responses comes from journalism, Muckrack study finds

One in four quotes generated by AI systems comes from journalistic sources. That's the finding of PR database Muckrack, which evaluated 15 million quotes from AI responses across Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, and ChatGPT, as Press Gazette reports.

Trade publications and specialist journalists show up particularly often. Former Business Insider chief Henry Blodget is the most cited journalist worldwide. Reuters leads among publications globally, followed by Forbes. In the UK, The Guardian ranks first, followed by specialist magazine Homes and Gardens.

Rank Publication Subject area 1 reuters.com News 2 forbes.com Business 3 theguardian.com News 4 ft.com Business 5 cnbc.com Business

Muckrack sent millions of queries to all four AI services and tracked how often specific journalists and outlets appeared as linked sources. Based on the results, the company launched a new feature rating the "AI visibility" of journalists and publications across three tiers.

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A separate analysis of Google's AI Overviews—AI-generated answers shown directly in search results—found that Facebook and Reddit are among the most cited sources across all queries.