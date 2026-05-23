One of the world's top law schools draws a hard line against AI in legal education

Law is one of the fields where AI is shaking things up the most, for better and for worse. The tools speed up research and drafting, but they can also slip in errors nobody catches, bake in bias, and shape opinions.

Now one of the world's top law schools is drawing a line. Starting summer 2026, UC Berkeley Law is banning AI in nearly all graded work. Students can't use it to brainstorm, draft, outline, write, revise, translate, or proofread anything they submit. Exams are completely off-limits too. The only exception is using AI for research, like finding statutes or case law. But students are on the hook for every fact they cite.

Thinking remains the sine qua non of good lawyering (and of a quality legal education). Ad UC Berkeley School of Law

Made-up citations count as proof of banned AI use. The school says future lawyers need to build core thinking skills before they can use AI in any useful way. Professors can bend the rules for specific courses, especially ones that teach students how to work with AI.