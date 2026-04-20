Open-weight Kimi K2.6 takes on GPT-5.4 and Claude Opus 4.6 with agent swarms

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Moonshot AI has released Kimi K2.6 as an open-weight model. It's built to match GPT-5.4 and Claude Opus 4.6 on coding benchmarks, and it can run up to 300 agents in parallel.

Moonshot AI says K2.6 puts up top scores across several benchmarks, landing on par with GPT-5.4, Claude Opus 4.6, and Gemini 3.1 Pro. The numbers include 54.0 on HLE with Tools, 58.6 on SWE-Bench Pro, and 83.2 on BrowseComp. The model can chain together more than 4,000 tool calls and run continuously for over twelve hours in languages like Rust, Go, and Python.

300 agents working in parallel

The headline feature is Agent Swarm, which can run up to 300 sub-agents at once, each taking 4,000 steps. The system automatically splits tasks into subtasks and hands them off to specialized agents. Moonshot AI says these agents combine skills like web research, document analysis, and writing, and a single run is meant to produce finished outputs, including documents, websites, slide decks, and spreadsheets. Here's an example:

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A preview feature called "claw groups" lets multiple agents and humans work together as a team. K2.6 runs the coordination, handing out tasks based on each agent's strengths and stepping in whenever an agent fails or gets stuck.

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K2.6 can also spin up complete websites with animations and database connections straight from text prompts, pulling in image and video generation tools to keep the visuals consistent. Moonshot AI says the model goes beyond front-end work and handles basic full-stack tasks too, including user sign-ups, database operations, and session management.

K2.6 ships under a modified MIT license that allows largely free use, with one catch: anyone deploying the model in commercial products with more than 100 million monthly active users or over $20 million in monthly revenue has to visibly credit "Kimi K2.6" in the user interface.

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The model is available on kimi.com in chat and agent mode, as a coding tool through Kimi Code, via API, and as an open source download on Hugging Face.