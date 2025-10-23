AI in practice
OpenAI acquires the company that developed the Mac automation app Sky

OpenAI has acquired Software Applications Incorporated (SAI), the team behind the Mac app Sky. Sky is built as an AI language interface for Mac that understands context, adapts to what users want to do, and works directly with other apps. ChatGPT CEO Nick Turley says the aim is to make ChatGPT a more natural part of daily Mac workflows and help users get things done. The entire Sky team is moving to OpenAI to focus on deeper integration of its technology with the Mac. The project lines up with OpenAI's broader push for ChatGPT-powered automation.

The deal was reviewed and approved by independent board committees. Sam Altman, OpenAI's CEO, previously held a passive stake in Sky through an investment company. SAI also created Workflow, the iPhone app that Apple later turned into Shortcuts.

Sources
OpenAI
