OpenAI adds character cameos and video stitching to its Sora generator

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

OpenAI has rolled out new features for its Sora video generator. Users can now add custom characters - like pets, drawings, or fantasy figures - as “cameos” in their videos and give them names. These characters can be saved, reused in new projects, and optionally shared with others.

Introducing character cameos, now available in the Sora app. pic.twitter.com/k1R4FdCRPV - OpenAI (@OpenAI) October 29, 2025

To mark the launch, Sora includes a Halloween pack featuring five preset characters: Dracula, Frankenstein, a ghost, a witch, and a pumpkin head. Another upgrade, lets users connect multiple clips to create longer, continuous stories. A new leaderboard in the search section also highlights the most used and edited cameos across the platform.

