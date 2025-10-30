OpenAI adds character cameos and video stitching to its Sora generator

OpenAI has rolled out new features for its Sora video generator. Users can now add custom characters - like pets, drawings, or fantasy figures - as “cameos” in their videos and give them names. These characters can be saved, reused in new projects, and optionally shared with others.
Introducing character cameos, now available in the Sora app. pic.twitter.com/k1R4FdCRPV
- OpenAI (@OpenAI) October 29, 2025
To mark the launch, Sora includes a Halloween pack featuring five preset characters: Dracula, Frankenstein, a ghost, a witch, and a pumpkin head. Another upgrade, lets users connect multiple clips to create longer, continuous stories. A new leaderboard in the search section also highlights the most used and edited cameos across the platform.