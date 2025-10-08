AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

OpenAI and Anthropic could use investor funds to cover multi-billion dollar AI lawsuits

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

OpenAI and Anthropic are considering using investor funds to cover potential multibillion-dollar lawsuits after insurers refused to provide comprehensive coverage for AI-related risks, according to the Financial Times.

Ad

People familiar with the matter said OpenAI has secured only about 300 million dollars in insurance for emerging AI risks—a small fraction of what would be needed to handle ongoing lawsuits that could reach into the billions. The company is now weighing a form of self-insurance, drawing from its roughly 60 billion dollars in investor funds.

Anthropic, meanwhile, is already using internal resources to help fund a 1.5 billion dollar settlement. The FT reports that insurers have grown wary of so-called "nuclear verdicts"—unprecedented damage awards against young tech firms developing high-stakes technologies.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
FT
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

New data from OpenAI and Anthropic show how people actually use ChatGPT and Claude

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Microsoft will add Anthropic’s Claude models to Office 365 apps

AI and society

Anthropic teams up with OpenAI for security tests and warns that AI is enabling cybercrime

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI and Anthropic could use investor funds to cover multi-billion dollar AI lawsuits

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI suddenly remembers that copyright law exists after a few days of wild Sora videos

AI in practice
Update

OpenAI unveils Sora 2 video model with realistic physics, high-quality audio, and a new social app

AI in practice

Deepmind says video models for visual tasks could become what LLMs are for text tasks

Google News