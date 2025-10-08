OpenAI and Anthropic could use investor funds to cover multi-billion dollar AI lawsuits

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

OpenAI and Anthropic are considering using investor funds to cover potential multibillion-dollar lawsuits after insurers refused to provide comprehensive coverage for AI-related risks, according to the Financial Times.

People familiar with the matter said OpenAI has secured only about 300 million dollars in insurance for emerging AI risks—a small fraction of what would be needed to handle ongoing lawsuits that could reach into the billions. The company is now weighing a form of self-insurance, drawing from its roughly 60 billion dollars in investor funds.

Anthropic, meanwhile, is already using internal resources to help fund a 1.5 billion dollar settlement. The FT reports that insurers have grown wary of so-called "nuclear verdicts"—unprecedented damage awards against young tech firms developing high-stakes technologies.

