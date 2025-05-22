AI in practice
Update
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI and Jony Ive are building a new AI device that is not a smartphone or smart glasses

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
OpenAI and Jony Ive are building a new AI device that is not a smartphone or smart glasses
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
summary Summary

Update from May 22, 2025:

The Wall Street Journal has published new details about the partnership between OpenAI and Jony Ive on upcoming AI hardware. According to an internal audio recording obtained by the Journal, Sam Altman told employees that the $6.5 billion deal could boost OpenAI's enterprise value by $1 trillion.

The device isn't meant to be a smartphone or smart glasses. Instead, it's meant to launch a completely new category—hardware that's deeply integrated with AI software. The concept is for the device to understand the user's life and environment, remain portable and discreet, and act as a central way to interact with OpenAI models. Altman described it as a "third core device" alongside the MacBook Pro and iPhone.

Altman also said the project would involve a "family of devices," highlighting his admiration for Apple's approach to tightly integrating hardware and software. Ive called it a "new design movement." Previous reports suggested the hardware could act as an AI assistant, similar to the technology imagined in the sci-fi film "Her."

The long-term goal is to ship 100 million of these devices—faster than any company has ever brought a new product of this scale to market. The first release is scheduled for the end of next year.

Original article from May 21, 2025:

OpenAI and Jony Ive's io unite to "completely reimagine" how people interact with computers

OpenAI is teaming up with io, the AI hardware startup led by former Apple designer Jony Ive, to "completely reimagine" how people interact with computers. The two companies have been quietly working together since 2023, but the partnership is now official. Their first product is expected to launch in 2026 and will likely focus on language-based interaction with AI agents.

Ive founded io in 2024 with several former Apple colleagues, including Scott Cannon, Evans Hankey, and Tang Tan. His design studio, LoveFrom, will lead design efforts for both io and OpenAI under the new partnership. Looking ahead, both teams plan to work more closely together in San Francisco.

Summary
  • OpenAI and Jony Ive are working on a new category of AI hardware, described by Sam Altman as a "third core device" alongside the MacBook Pro and iPhone, which aims to deeply integrate AI with users' daily lives in a portable and discreet form.
  • The project is backed by a $6.5 billion deal, with Altman telling employees it could increase OpenAI's enterprise value by $1 trillion, and will involve a "family of devices" inspired by Apple's approach to hardware-software integration.
  • The first device is planned for release at the end of next year, with a long-term goal to ship 100 million units faster than any comparable product launch, positioning the hardware as a central way for people to interact with OpenAI models.
Sources
OpenAI
