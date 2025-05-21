OpenAI and Jony Ive's io unite to "completely reimagine" how people interact with computers

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

OpenAI is teaming up with io, the AI hardware startup led by former Apple designer Jony Ive, to "completely reimagine" how people interact with computers. The two companies have been quietly working together since 2023, but the partnership is now official. Their first product is expected to launch in 2026 and will likely focus on language-based interaction with AI agents.

Ad

Ive founded io in 2024 with several former Apple colleagues, including Scott Cannon, Evans Hankey, and Tang Tan. His design studio, LoveFrom, will lead design efforts for both io and OpenAI under the new partnership. Looking ahead, both teams plan to work more closely together in San Francisco.

Ad