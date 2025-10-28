AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI and PayPal expand in-chat payments for ChatGPT

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
OpenAI and PayPal are joining forces to let ChatGPT users make payments directly in chat through PayPal. The integration is built on Google's Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), which PayPal now supports. Card payments will also be handled by PayPal's own API. Starting in 2026, products from "tens of millions of merchants" will be searchable and available for direct purchase inside ChatGPT, according to the company.

Video: PayPal

Merchants won't need to set up any additional technical integration. PayPal manages payment verification and processing behind the scenes, and merchant registration is available immediately. This update follows OpenAI's recent push into ecommerce for ChatGPT.

Sources
PayPal
