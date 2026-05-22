OpenAI Appshots turn any Mac window into context for Codex

With the new Codex feature Appshots, Mac users can send the contents of any app window to OpenAI's coding assistant Codex at the press of a button, giving it the context it needs for a task. Pressing both Command keys sends the active window to a Codex thread. Codex doesn't just get a screenshot - it also receives the text from the window, including content outside the visible scroll area. That means API docs, emails, design drafts, or error messages can be sent over directly without users having to copy or painstakingly describe anything.

For services like Google Docs or Gmail, Codex sometimes only captures the visible screenshot. Using Appshots requires macOS permissions for screen recording and accessibility features. The feature works on Mac across all plans and complements the Computer Use function announced in April. Unlike Computer Use, Appshots aren't affected by the regional ban covering the EEA, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

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