OpenAI backs "Critterz" to show generative AI can deliver on the big screen

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.



OpenAI is supporting the production of "Critterz," an animated feature film created with artificial intelligence.

The movie is slated for global release in 2026 and is targeting its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. The project is designed as a real-world test for generative AI in professional filmmaking, according to The Wall Street Journal.

"Critterz" centers on woodland creatures whose quiet village is disrupted by a mysterious outsider. The project began when Chad Nelson, now a creative advisor at OpenAI, used DALL-E 2 to create early concept art three years ago. Nelson is heading up the film, which is being developed with Vertigo Films (London) and Native Foreign (Los Angeles), with funding from Federation Studios in Paris.

AI streamlines the studio process

The production team plans to finish the film in about nine months, far less than the three years typically needed for animated features. The workflow combines OpenAI's language model GPT-5 with image and video generators like Sora. Human artists provide the initial drawings, which feed into the AI tools, while voice actors bring the characters to life. The budget is set at under $30 million, a fraction of standard industry costs.

Production is already underway, with casting in progress. The team has not yet announced a distribution partner or shared marketing plans.

A strategic showcase for OpenAI

Around 30 people are working on "Critterz," with plans for profit-sharing if the film succeeds. The script includes contributions from writers behind "Paddington in Peru." Because fully AI-generated works can't be copyrighted, the team is deliberately involving human creators to secure legal protection, including voice performances and original artwork.

For OpenAI, the film is a high-profile opportunity to demonstrate that its tools can produce professional results in a full-scale commercial project, not just in demos.

