Matthias Bastian

OpenAI blocks artist names in image prompts but allows studio styles

ChatGPT prompted by Sam Altman, Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
OpenAI blocks artist names in image prompts but allows studio styles
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Update:

ChatGPT appears to be inconsistent in how it handles requests for Studio Ghibli-style images. While testing for this article, both outcomes occurred - some attempts triggered copyright-related warning messages, while others successfully generated Ghibli-style images.

The inconsistent behavior suggests the copyright warnings might be an artifact of the language model's behavior rather than an intentional restriction.

OpenAI has clarified its stance, stating: "We continue to prevent generations in the style of individual living artists, but we do permit broader studio styles—which people have used to generate and share some truly delightful and inspired original fan creations."

Original article:

ChatGPT restricts Ghibli-style AI image generation, citing copyright concerns

ChatGPT appears to have disabled the ability to generate Studio Ghibli-style images. Users attempting to create images in the distinctive Japanese animation style now receive a copyright-related warning message, just days after the feature went viral. The restriction follows widespread experimentation with the style, as users began transforming their photos to match Ghibli's iconic look. The trend picked up steam after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman demonstrated the capability. One user even reimagined the Lord of the Rings trailer in Ghibli's signature animation style. While ChatGPT now shows a notice that the style cannot be used due to copyright considerations, OpenAI hasn't provided any official explanation for the change.

OpenAI blocks artist names in image prompts but allows studio styles

