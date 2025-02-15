AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI board rejects Musk's takeover attempt

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

OpenAI's board of directors has firmly closed the door on Elon Musk's acquisition plans. In a statement posted on X, board member Bret Taylor framed the decision as a catalyst for positive transformation, announcing plans to strengthen OpenAI's non-profit structure and double down on its founding mission: developing AI that benefits humanity as a whole. The rejection comes in response to a $97.4 billion takeover bid from Musk and a group of investors. Musk claimed he wanted to reshape OpenAI into what he described as an "open-source, safety-focused force." However, OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman sees different motivations at play, suggesting that Musk's real aim is to neutralize a potential competitor to his own AI venture, xAI.

Image: via X
