OpenAI bought a voice cloning startup famous for celebrity imitations

OpenAI quietly acquired the small startup Weights.gg earlier this year. The company offered AI tools for cloning voices. The New York Times broke the story, citing two anonymous sources. The purchase price hasn't been disclosed. Weights.gg worked like a social network where users could create and share AI algorithms, including tools to clone the voices of celebrities like Samuel L. Jackson, Taylor Swift, or Donald Trump.

The startup had about six employees and had raised roughly four million dollars in venture capital. On its website, the company said goodbye to its community on April 1, 2026. The team now works across different groups at OpenAI.

OpenAI doesn't plan to release a product similar to Weights.gg, according to the sources. Back in 2024, OpenAI had already shown off its own voice cloning technology but kept it locked down over safety concerns. Instead, OpenAI is building its voice technology into other products, for example, through the voice mode in ChatGPT or a developer API.

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