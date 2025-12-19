AI in practice
Jonathan Kemper

OpenAI brings cheaper subscription tier "Go" to more markets

OpenAI is significantly expanding the availability of ChatGPT Go, its budget-friendly subscription tier. Following a launch in India in August, the plan is now available in over 70 additional countries—including markets across Europe and South America—according to an updated support page. In Germany, the service costs 8 euros per month. Beyond extended access to the flagship model, the subscription adds capabilities for image generation, file analysis, and data evaluation, along with a larger context window for handling longer conversations. Users can also organize projects and build their own custom GPTs. However, the plan excludes access to Sora, the API, and older models like GPT-4o.

The broader rollout comes alongside a cost-saving adjustment to how the system handles queries. OpenAI recently removed the automatic model router for users on the free tier and the Go subscription. By default, the system now answers requests using the faster GPT-5.2 Instant. Users must manually switch to more powerful reasoning models when needed, as the automatic routing feature is now exclusive to the higher-priced plans.

