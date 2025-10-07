OpenAI brings more control to Sora

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

OpenAI is adding new controls to its Sora video app. According to Sora head Bill Peebles, users can now decide where AI-generated versions of themselves can appear - for example, blocking political content or banning certain words. Users can also set style guidelines for their digital likeness. These updates come in response to criticism over abusive deepfakes on the platform. Peebles also announced that Sora will soon officially support cameos featuring copyrighted characters. Recently, CEO Sam Altman said rights holders should have "more control" and will soon receive a share of Sora's revenue.