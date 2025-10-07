AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

OpenAI brings more control to Sora

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

OpenAI is adding new controls to its Sora video app. According to Sora head Bill Peebles, users can now decide where AI-generated versions of themselves can appear - for example, blocking political content or banning certain words. Users can also set style guidelines for their digital likeness. These updates come in response to criticism over abusive deepfakes on the platform. Peebles also announced that Sora will soon officially support cameos featuring copyrighted characters. Recently, CEO Sam Altman said rights holders should have "more control" and will soon receive a share of Sora's revenue.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
xAI (billpeeb)
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI suddenly remembers that copyright law exists after a few days of wild Sora videos

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI brings more control to Sora

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI suddenly remembers that copyright law exists after a few days of wild Sora videos

AI in practice
Update

OpenAI unveils Sora 2 video model with realistic physics, high-quality audio, and a new social app

AI in practice

Deepmind says video models for visual tasks could become what LLMs are for text tasks

Google News