OpenAI brings Sora video generator to UK and EU

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

OpenAI is rolling out its Sora video generation system to users in the UK and Europe starting today. The tool is now included at no extra charge for ChatGPT Pro and Plus subscribers, though some usage limits apply.

While Sora launched in the US and most other countries in December 2024, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman explained that the delayed European rollout was partially due to EU artificial intelligence regulations.

The system's features vary by subscription level. ChatGPT Plus users can generate up to 50 videos per month at 720p resolution, with clips limited to 5 seconds. Pro subscribers get unlimited slow generations, 500 fast generations, and can create 1080p videos up to 20 seconds long.

Sora comes equipped with several editing features. The "Remix" function lets users replace, remove or reinterpret video elements, while "Re-Cut" identifies key frames and extends scenes in both directions. Users can organize and edit video sequences on a timeline with the "Storyboard" feature. The system also includes "Loop" for creating seamless endless video repeats and "Blend" for combining two videos into a single seamless clip. Additionally, creators can apply preset styles such as film noir and papier-mâché to their videos.

OpenAI plans to launch dedicated Sora channels on Discord to foster creative community discussions. The team will also host weekly "Sora Office Hours", starting today on Friday from 8-9 PM. There will also be a master class.

Technical limitations and market competition

Despite its capabilities, Sora shows clear weaknesses in physical understanding. The system struggles with object permanence, causing items to randomly appear, disappear, or move unnaturally. It also frequently generates anatomically impossible movements, especially with humans and animals.

The AI video generation market has become increasingly competitive, with numerous alternatives offering comparable or superior features: Google DeepMind's Veo 2, Adobe's Firefly Video Model, Runway's Gen-3 Alpha, KLING, and Tencent's open-source HunyuanVideo and Alibaba's open-source Wan 2.1 - and many more.

