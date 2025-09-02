AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI buys analytics startup Statsig and makes its founder the CTO for applications

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
OpenAI has acquired the analytics startup Statsig and named its founder, Vijaye Raji, as CTO for applications. Raji will report to Fidji Simo and take over technical leadership of ChatGPT and Codex.

Statsig, which focuses on A/B testing and feature management, is expected to speed up OpenAI's development cycles. OpenAI has already been using Statsig internally and now plans to fully integrate the platform. For now, Statsig will remain a separate unit in Seattle, with all employees joining OpenAI. The deal is valued at $1.1 billion, according to Bloomberg.

