OpenAI clarifies it won't claim ownership of user discoveries following confusion over monetization plans

OpenAI researcher Kevin Weil pushes back on reports that the company plans to claim a share of discoveries made by individual users, entrepreneurs, or scientists. The clarification follows a blog post by CFO Sarah Friar outlining plans for IP licensing agreements and outcome-based pricing that would let OpenAI share in the value its tools help create.

Licensing, IP-based agreements, and outcome-based pricing will share in the value created. Sarah Weil, via OpenAI

Weil clarified on X that Friar was referring to interest OpenAI has heard from large organizations in licensing or IP-based partnerships. The company is open to exploring creative ways to partner and align incentives, but "that's not something we're doing today." If it happens in the future, it would be a bespoke agreement with a company, "not something that would impact individual users," Weil says.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1