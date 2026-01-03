OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman donates $25 million to Trump's MAGA Inc. super PAC
OpenAI co-founder and president Greg Brockman has donated $25 million to MAGA Inc., Donald Trump's super PAC, according to a Bloomberg report citing FEC filings. The donation is part of $102 million MAGA Inc. raised in the second half of 2025, bringing its war chest to $294 million by year's end. Three donors accounted for over half: Brockman, crypto exchange Crypto.com ($20 million), and private equity investor Konstantin Sokolov ($11 million).
Brockman hasn't commented on his support for Trump. But OpenAI and the AI industry stand to benefit from the relaxed regulations the Trump administration has promised, including plans to regulate AI at the federal level rather than leaving it to individual states. Large donors like Brockman may also be hoping to gain access to the administration or influence policy decisions. Brockman is also a member of "Leading the Future," a political network pushing back against stricter AI legislation.
AI News Without the Hype – Curated by Humans
As a THE DECODER subscriber, you get ad-free reading, our weekly AI newsletter, the exclusive "AI Radar" Frontier Report 6× per year, access to comments, and our complete archive.Subscribe now