Matthias Bastian

OpenAI co-founder John Schulman's brief stint at Anthropic comes to an end

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

John Schulman, who helped create ChatGPT's underlying technology at OpenAI, has left Anthropic after just five months with the company. As one of OpenAI's co-founders, he played a key role in developing the technology that powers ChatGPT. Last August, he made headlines by joining competitor Anthropic, where he planned to focus on AI safety and alignment with human values. Schulman hasn't shared his reasons for the quick departure. Anthropic kept their statement brief, saying only that he decided to "pursue new opportunities."

Sources
The Information
