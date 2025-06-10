AI in practice
OpenAI cuts o3 model prices by 80% and launches o3-pro today

Matthias Bastian
OpenAI has lowered the price of its o3 language model by 80 percent, CEO Sam Altman said. The new cost is $2 per million input tokens and $8 per million output tokens. The move follows Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro pricing, which ranges from $1.25 to $2.50 for input and $10 to $15 for output, depending on token length. Until now, Gemini had been much cheaper than o3 at similar performance. Altman also introduced a higher-tier o3-pro model and said users would be "happy" with the pricing given its performance. OpenAI said that the stronger o3-pro model is launching today.

Sources
Altman via X
