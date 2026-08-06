OpenAI developer "roon" (@tszzl) warns on X about growing AI security risks. Anyone with API keys, crypto wallet credentials, or user login data sitting out in the open on GitHub or Pastebin should remove them "before the tireless eagle eyes of a million models come looking." He also urged people who have money in insecure smart contracts to audit them with a current AI model for vulnerabilities. "Five year old" IoT devices should be shut down before they become part of a botnet.

In a follow-up post, "roon" walked back his warning slightly. Things will "probably all be fine," but still, it would make sense for security experts to "freak out and patch everything in the coming weeks." The trigger for his warning was OpenAI's autonomous Hugging Face hack, which he called a "warning shot" in an earlier post.

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