OpenAI employee tries to explain usage limits of the new ChatGPT Pro plans

OpenAI recently expanded its pricing options to include a $100 plan. But the company hasn't been particularly clear about how the usage limits differ from the existing $200 plan. OpenAI employee Thibault Sottiaux tried to clear things up, with an emphasis on trying.

According to Sottiaux, the $100 plan offers at least ten times the Plus usage, while the $200 plan offers at least twenty times. But both figures only reflect a temporary 2x usage boost that runs through May 31. On top of that, the $200 plan has had this boost since February, but OpenAI never explicitly documented it.

Once the boost expires at the end of May, usage could drop to at least five times and ten times Plus usage, respectively. Sottiaux didn't directly confirm these base values, though.

Ad

The confusion started because OpenAI's pricing page listed "5x or 20x usage." According to Sottiaux, the misleading labels led many users to assume the 2x boost would double both numbers to ten times and forty times. In reality, "20x" was already the boosted value for the $200 plan, while "5x" represented the base value of the cheaper plan.