OpenAI expands cloud partnerships, taps Google for ChatGPT infrastructure in multiple countries

OpenAI will start using Google’s cloud infrastructure for ChatGPT and its API in several countries, including the US, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, and the UK. Microsoft, CoreWeave, and Oracle remain key partners for providing computing power. The move comes as demand for GPU capacity continues to grow, a need OpenAI had previously met mostly through Microsoft. That exclusive partnership loosened in January. Google now adds a major customer to its cloud division, which has trailed behind Amazon and Microsoft. The announcement follows earlier deals with Oracle and CoreWeave to expand OpenAI’s infrastructure.