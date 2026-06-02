OpenAI expands Codex with role-specific plugins to build a general-purpose app for non-developers

OpenAI has shipped a batch of new features for Codex, including role-specific plugins for data analysis, sales, product design, and investment banking; 62 apps and 110 capabilities in total. Legal and marketing plugins are next. Anthropic has been offering similar plugins for a while, mostly a mix of agent prompts ("skills"), predefined tools like web search, and data connectors.

Two smaller additions: "Sites" lets users publish analyses or plans as interactive websites, and "Annotations" lets people highlight parts of documents or tables and request changes on the spot. OpenAI is also opening Codex to third-party developers, with Wix, Figma, and Replit as early partners.

More than five million people now use Codex each week, OpenAI says. The non-developer group—analysts, designers, and bankers—is growing three times faster than the developer base, according to the company. While Codex started as a coding tool, OpenAI appears to be positioning it as an all-purpose work app, possibly with the long-term goal of folding it into a ChatGPT super app.

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