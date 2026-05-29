OpenAI gives GPT-5.5 Instant a readability upgrade while phasing out two older models

OpenAI is making several changes to ChatGPT. The recently released GPT-5.5 Instant is getting an update: responses should feel more natural, easier to read, and better structured, with fewer long bullet-point lists, the company says. OpenAI is also removing the Canvas feature from GPT-5.5 Instant and GPT-5.5 Thinking. Canvas is the side panel that sometimes pops up in chat when you're editing text or previewing code. Instead, writing and coding tasks will be handled directly in the chat through special blocks. Paying users can still access Canvas through older models during the transition.

The company is also retiring the older o3 and GPT-4.5 models, with o3 leaving ChatGPT on August 26, 2026, after a 90-day sunset period, and GPT-4.5 on June 27, 2026, after a 30-day sunset period. Until then, both models remain available to paying users through the model settings. o3 will stick around in the API for now; GPT-4.5 was already pulled from the API a while back.

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