Matthias Bastian

OpenAI grabs ten gigawatts from Broadcom as it races to out-compute everyone

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
OpenAI and Broadcom are teaming up to build AI accelerators with a combined output of 10 gigawatts. OpenAI will handle chip design, while Broadcom supplies key networking components like Ethernet and PCIe. The accelerator racks are scheduled to start shipping in mid-2026, with installation in OpenAI and partner data centers expected to wrap up by the end of 2029. The deal is reportedly valued at around $10 billion.

This partnership follows OpenAI's recent agreement with AMD for 6 gigawatts of GPU capacity, marking another move to lessen the company's reliance on Nvidia, which has so far been the biggest winner in the generative AI stock market boom.

OpenAI
