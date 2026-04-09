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OpenAI halves its Pro price to $100 for heavy Codex users, undercuts Anthropic and Google

Matthias Bastian
Matthias Bastian View the LinkedIn Profile of Matthias Bastian
Apr 9, 2026
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OpenAI is reshuffling its subscription tiers with a new $100-per-month Pro plan designed for people who rely heavily on its Codex programming tool.

The new Pro tier costs half of what the old $200 plan did and offers five times more Codex usage than the $20 Plus plan. OpenAI says the new Pro plan is built for users who need longer, more involved Codex sessions. At the same time, the company is tweaking Codex usage on the Plus plan so sessions are spread more evenly throughout the week instead of being burned through in a single day.

According to OpenAI, the Plus plan at $20 per month is still the best value for everyday Codex usage, while the new Pro tier gives heavy users a more affordable way to step up. The new pricing also significantly undercuts Pro-level offerings from Anthropic and Google, which start at $200 and up.

Function Plus ($20/month) Pro (from $100/month)
Reasoning models Advanced Pro Reasoning with GPT-5.4 Pro
Messages and uploads Advanced Unlimited file uploads
Image creation Extended and faster Unlimited and faster
Deep research and agent mode Advanced Maximum
Memory and context Extended Maximum
Projects, tasks, and custom GPTs Included Extended
Codex Codex agent included Maximum Codex tasks
Usage volume Standard volume 5x or 20x more usage
New features Early access Experimental preview

The old $200 Pro tier still exists as the "highest usage option for those who need even greater capacity," but it's no longer listed on the pricing page, suggesting OpenAI may be quietly phasing it out. The exact difference in usage between the $200 Pro and the new $100 Pro tier isn't entirely clear yet.

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Source: OpenAI