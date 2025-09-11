OpenAI has launched Developer Mode for ChatGPT with full access to Model Context Protocol

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

OpenAI has rolled out a new "Developer Mode" for ChatGPT, giving Plus and Pro users on the web full access to MCP (Model Context Protocol) tools, including both read and write functions.

The beta feature lets developers connect their own remote servers, manage tools, and use them directly in chats. It supports OAuth authentication, HTTP streaming, and Server-Sent Events (SSE). To activate it, go to "Settings → Connectors → Advanced Settings → Developer Mode." Once enabled, you can add connectors directly through the chat input field.

OpenAI warns that Developer Mode comes with serious risks, including prompt injection, unintended write operations, and potentially dangerous tool execution. If an MCP server is compromised, it could access or alter user data. Any write action requires separate confirmation to proceed.