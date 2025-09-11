AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI has launched Developer Mode for ChatGPT with full access to Model Context Protocol

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

OpenAI has rolled out a new "Developer Mode" for ChatGPT, giving Plus and Pro users on the web full access to MCP (Model Context Protocol) tools, including both read and write functions.

Ad

The beta feature lets developers connect their own remote servers, manage tools, and use them directly in chats. It supports OAuth authentication, HTTP streaming, and Server-Sent Events (SSE). To activate it, go to "Settings → Connectors → Advanced Settings → Developer Mode." Once enabled, you can add connectors directly through the chat input field.

OpenAI warns that Developer Mode comes with serious risks, including prompt injection, unintended write operations, and potentially dangerous tool execution. If an MCP server is compromised, it could access or alter user data. Any write action requires separate confirmation to proceed.

"It's powerful but dangerous, and is intended for developers who understand how to safely configure and test connectors."

OpenAI

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
OpenAI
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI says ChatGPT will always make things up, but it could get better at admitting uncertainty

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

OpenAI will add new safety features to ChatGPT after criticism over mental health emergencies

AI in practice

Gemini still lags behind ChatGPT on the web, but Google now has four AI apps in the Top 50

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI has launched Developer Mode for ChatGPT with full access to Model Context Protocol

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Anthropic confirms technical bugs after weeks of complaints about declining Claude code quality

AI and society

Anthropic settles landmark AI copyright lawsuit for at least $1.5 billion

AI in practice

Microsoft presents its first large AI models and signals greater independence from OpenAI

Google News